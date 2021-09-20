Casino launches sign-on and retention bonus for new hires

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course announced a new, $750 sign-on and retention bonus program geared to attract job seekers.

The company hopes to fill over 100 full-time and part-time positions.

VP and General Manager Rob Swedinovich encouraged community members to apply.

“Hollywood Gaming offers a little something for everyone and is a proven leader in supporting a fun, rewarding work environment with loads of potential for career growth,” Swedinovich. “If you’re looking to get back into the workforce or to simply try something new, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.”

Interested candidates can apply on the Penn National Gaming Inc. website.