YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a gunman got away with cash Saturday evening after robbing an adult business on Market Street.

Police were called at about 8:50 p.m. to Adult Toy & Gift, 1410 Market St., where an employee told police that a man who had been earlier in the day returned wearing a ski mask, pulled a gun and demanded money.

The man at first made the employee step out from behind the counter but then made her go back when he could not open the register, reports said. Reports said he forced the employee to open the register, took over $83 in cash, then ran away west on Cleveland Street.

Police searched the area but could not find the man.