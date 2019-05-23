Cash, drugs, guns seized after shots fired in Youngstown

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Two men were arrested after police tracked down gunshots on the city's south side.

Officers on patrol Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Hillman and Marion streets said they received shot spotter information that at least 20 shots were fired nearby.

When police arrived at an address in the 500 block of Sherwood Avenue, there were several men milling about, but they ran away when police arrived. There was also a wrecked car in a driveway, according to a police report.

Police were able to catch two of the four people who ran away, later identified as Kaevon Green, 24, and Damarius Jones, 21, both of Youngstown.

Police say Jones was carrying a backpack containing 21 bags of packaged marijuana, a digital scale and $4,180 in cash. Hydrocodone pills were also found in Green's pocket, the report stated.

Officers also discovered that Jones had an active warrant of out Alliance for auto theft.

Police searched the yards on Sherwood Avenue where they chased the suspects and found two guns and several bags of marijuana. They also found a briefcase on the porch of a vacant house that contained three guns, ammunition and a large bag of marijuana.

Green told police he was a passenger inside the wrecked car and that he was injured, so an ambulance was called and he was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Jones was charged with drug trafficking, drug possession and obstructing official business.

Green was issued a citation at the hospital for obstructing official business.