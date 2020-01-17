Cash, cigarettes taken during robbery at Youngstown store

Witnesses said a man with a gun came in and demanded money

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a gunman got away with cash, cigarettes and lighters after robbing an East Side Youngstown store Thursday morning.

Police were called about 8:35 a.m. to the 1833 Oak St. Dollar General, where witnesses said the man came in with a gun and managed to get cash from the safe and the cash registers, as well as taking the other items.

Police searched the area for the robber but could not find him.

This is the second robbery of a Dollar General on the East Side this week. Earlier this week, the Dollar General on McGuffey Road was also robbed by a gunman.