Case of man accused in Trumbull County wrong-way chase heads to grand jury

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard man accused of leading Vienna police on a chase in the wrong direction on State Route 82 last week appeared in Girard Municipal Court Wednesday.

David Evans waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His case is now headed before a Trumbull County grand jury.

Judge Jeffrey Adler amended his bond to $25,000 with electronically monitored house arrest, should he post it.

Evans was arrested last week after police say he took off from a traffic stop and led police on a wrong-way chase.

Investigators say they found criminal tools and what they believe to be a stolen catalytic converter in the van he was driving.