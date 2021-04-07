Case of man accused in Trumbull County wrong-way chase heads to grand jury

Local News

Bond was set at $25,000

by:

Posted: / Updated:
David Evans, driving under suspension, reckless operation, possessing criminal tools, falsification

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard man accused of leading Vienna police on a chase in the wrong direction on State Route 82 last week appeared in Girard Municipal Court Wednesday.

David Evans waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His case is now headed before a Trumbull County grand jury.

Judge Jeffrey Adler amended his bond to $25,000 with electronically monitored house arrest, should he post it.

Evans was arrested last week after police say he took off from a traffic stop and led police on a wrong-way chase.

Investigators say they found criminal tools and what they believe to be a stolen catalytic converter in the van he was driving.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com