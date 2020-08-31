Case for Youngstown man with 3 previous gun convictions moved to grand jury

Williams was able to post $20,000 bond after his arraignment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man with three previous convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm had a fourth charge bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury on Monday.

Judge Carla Baldwin bound the charge over after a preliminary hearing for 36-year-old Clarence Williams in municipal court.

Williams was arrested Aug. 6 after police were checking a report of a fight with guns on Southern Boulevard. Reports said he had a loaded .45-caliber handgun in a bag he was carrying.

Officer Casey Kelly testified Williams was arrested after he was spotted outside a Southern Boulevard store with two other men. Kelly said they matched the description of the men who were fighting.

Williams walked into the store and Kelly followed and ordered him to stop. When he did, Kelly said he searched him and found the gun in the bag.

Under cross-examination, Kelly said he was not aware the bag belonged to Williams’ girlfriend nor did he know she has a concealed carry permit.

Williams was convicted in 2008 and 2013 of being a felon in possession of a firearm and both times he was sentenced to probation in common pleas court.

In 2016, he was convicted of the same charge along with a drug charge, receiving a 9-month prison sentence.

