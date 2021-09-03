Case dismissed against Cardinal Mooney coach

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Domestic violence charges have been dismissed against Cardinal Mooney Football Coach Carl Pelini.

Pelini had a hearing scheduled Friday in Mahoning County Area Court in Canfield where the victim, who is his wife, said she will not press charges.

Pelini pleaded not guilty at his initial court appearance Monday following a weekend incident where police say he hit his wife.

An attorney for Pelini’s wife said a lack of witness testimony and evidence also contributed to the case being dismissed.

According to a police report, Pelini’s daughter called 911 at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday from the family’s home in the 8000 block of Ivy Hill in Boardman saying that her mother was hurt. She said she awoke to the sound of her parents fighting.

Pelini was placed on administrative leave from Mooney pending the investigation. The school announced on Monday that assistant coach Mike Tucci will take over the program as interim head coach.