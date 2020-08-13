Case against men accused of setting fire at Trumbull County power plant sent back to lower court

The three men were charged in connection to a break-in, arson and vandalism at the former Gen-On power plant in Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The case against three men accused of vandalizing and setting fire to a former power plant in Weathersfield is headed back to Niles Municipal Court.

Joshua Davis, Tanner Fulcher and Tommy Murphy were indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury on misdemeanor charges of arson, criminal damaging and criminal trespass.

Their cases are now being sent back to the lower court.

The three were charged in connection to a break-in at the former Gen-On power plant on Belmont Avenue. A supervisor checking the property found broken windows, a ransacked office and damage caused by a fire in the pump house in April.

The plant has been closed since 2012.

Police estimate the damage to cost thousands of dollars.