Case against Boardman murder defendant going to Mahoning County grand jury

Emmanuel Boyd is accused in the shooting death of his long-time friend Kane Wiesensee

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Shackled at his wrists and ankles, Emmanuel Boyd was led back into Boardman Court Tuesday morning on a murder charge.

Boyd is accused in the shooting death of his long-time friend Kane Wiesensee early last Thursday morning inside Boyd’s home on West Boulevard.

At the time, Boyd told police that he and the 18-year-old victim were walking down the road when someone shot at them from a passing SUV and he had to carry Wiesensee into the house. According to police reports, however, officers never found any blood or footprints in the snow to back up Boyd’s story.

Instead, the victim’s girlfriend told detectives that Boyd had been playing with a gun inside the home and it fired — the round hitting Wiesensee in the chest.

Police recovered a gun and bullets inside the home after hours of searching.

Court records show at the time of the shooting, Boyd was on probation to the Ohio Department of Youth Services because of a conviction for kidnapping and receiving stolen property in 2018 when he was a juvenile. Because of that, he wasn’t allowed to have a gun.

In court Tuesday morning, Boyd waived a preliminary hearing and agreed to have his case sent on to a Mahoning County grand jury.

Boyd remains jailed on $250,000 bond.