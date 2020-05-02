Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 11 active closings. Click for more details.

Cars paraded past Youngstown church for birthday celebration

Local News

Saturday, May 2, is Monsignor Michael Cariglio's birthday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Church drive-by birthday parade.

WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, over 100 cars drove by Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church to celebrate a birthday.

Saturday, May 2, is Monsignor Michael Cariglio’s birthday.

People decorated their cars with signs and honked their horns to show support.

It’s been over a month since parishioners have gone into the church for Mass.

Phyllis Ricchiuti, a parishioner, says Monsignor had no idea this was happening.

“It’s been really fun. I think everybody was so glad to see each other, too. But we miss him and he misses us, so we thought this was a great tribute for his birthday,” Ricchuti said.

Monsignor Cariglio has been holding mass on Facebook live everyday.

Parishioners say they’re ready for things to get back to normal.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com