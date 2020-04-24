Cars line up for opening day of Stone Fruit in Poland

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, only the drive-thru is open for now

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cars were lined up outside of the new Stone Fruit coffee shop on Center Road in Poland Thursday morning.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, only the drive-thru is open for now. Soon there will be a seating area inside the cafe.

It’s not the opening day that owner Josh Langenheim hoped for, but he said the support has been overwhelming.

Stone Fruit had to close its Boardman location temporarily because it does not have a drive-thru. Many of those employees will be transferred to the new Poland location for now.

Stone Fruit in Poland, along with their location in Canfield, is open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.