Cars line up for annual spring fish sale at Canfield Fairgrounds

This year, they sold more than 20,000 fish

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation District held its annual spring fish sale in Canfield Tuesday afternoon.

Dozens of cars lined up at the Canfield Fairgrounds to pick up fish, including bass, catfish, bluegill and perch.

The sale is to help support area pond and lake owners. This year, they sold more than 20,000 fish.

“We do this because our roots go way back in agriculture and fish hatchery is considered an agricultural farm and fish, for us, are considered a great indicator of water quality,” said Kathleen Vrable-Bryan from the Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation District.

There will be another fish sale in the fall.