YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Drivers were in line at a local gas station Thursday morning for a free gas giveaway.

It was at the Big Apple Gas Station on McGuffey Road in Youngstown.

The giveaway was $15 per car until $1,000 was raised.

The event was put on by Youngstown United As One as a way to give back to the community. The organization posted on its Facebook page that the giveaway was geared toward Youngstown residents.