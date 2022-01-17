YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This snow has been causing a lot of headaches for drivers, especially in Youngstown, where side streets were causing some issues.

As of 10 p.m. Monday, it is still cold out but the main roads are looking good and the side roads are still covered in snow.

We stayed in Youngstown off South Avenue on the side streets.

Earlier today, cars were getting stuck all over, especially if they were trying to turn. We saw two cars stuck there and a couple more on the surrounding streets.

One person we talked to was out with his buddy who got stuck on Avondale Avenue.

“We were down there. We ran up the street to do a DoorDash order and then a Jeep was behind us so we tried to go forward, got stuck over here, stuck back there. So we called a tow truck because we couldn’t get out,” said Colin Trummer.

He said they were stuck for about 30 minutes before they called the tow truck.

Trummer’s advice? Get four-wheel drive, some snow tires or just don’t go out.