Cars damaged in early morning drive-by shooting in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found three cars parked in a drive damaged by gunfire after officers late Wednesday answered a gunfire call on the South Side.

Police were called 10:50 p.m. to the 500 block of Clearmount Avenue after a gunshot sensor picked up several shots.

A man there told police that someone in a mask fired several shots at his house. No one was hurt, but three cars in the drive were struck with bullet holes.

Reports said police found .223-caliber shell casings in the street, but they did not say how many were recovered. That kind of ammunition is typically used in AR-15 type semiautomatic rifles.