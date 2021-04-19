CARES Act money to help Warren business expand, creating up to 200 jobs

Over half a million dollars in CARES Act Funding will help BRITE Energy Innovators expand programs and services

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Over half a million dollars in CARES Act Funding will help BRITE Energy Innovators expand programs and services.

The money will help it support startup companies such as Czar Power.

It’s developing an all-in-one system that takes renewable power and helps make it more economical on the customer level.

“So you can use our device — one system, two feet by one foot by six inches — route the solar through the roof through our box and fast charge your electric vehicle about a mile every 45 seconds, two to five times faster than the standard charger which comes with you,” said Tony Frisone of Czar Power.

The funding for startups at BRITE could create up to 200 jobs.