CARES Act money helps Salem Fire Department purchase new ambulance

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem’s Fire Department is getting huge help thanks to the CARES Act. An ambulance will now sit inside the station, ready for full-time use.

It’s something that could save lives and the department money.

Back in June, Salem Fire Department was using an ambulance rented for 90 days to help in case of a rise in COVID-19 calls.

“It worked out great. We transported about 20 people when a private ambulance wasn’t available,” said Chief Scott Mason.

But thanks to the CARES Act, the city was awarded over $400,000, which after spending it on items such as plexiglass and touchless door handles, there was money left over.

“We were told that the CARES Act money could now be used to purchase an ambulance, and we had sufficient money from our grant. The decision was made by the council to proceed,” said Mayor John Berlin.

This makes Salem the second fire department with a full-time ambulance in the county, taking the pressure off of other volunteer fire departments with ambulances near Salem.

It also makes life a bit easier on the engines.

“It will also reduce the wear and tear on our large engines that we’re currently running to each and every medical call,” Mason said.

According to Mason, abut 90-95% of calls they get are medical calls, which can add up on the trucks.

So far this year, they’ve done over $32,000 in maintenance, the most in the last three years.

Since 2017, the department has had to spend over $76,000 on maintenance or repairs.

“That’s a little over half the price of the ambulance that we bought with the CARES Act money,” Berlin said.

Which could save wear and tear on the roads as well.

Even though Salem has two ambulance services in the city, the department is not trying to run those out of business.

“We’re just here to supplement if they’re busy with other calls, then we can step in and be there for our residents,” Mason said.

They expect to get the ambulance in by February or March.

