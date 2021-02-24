Careless smoking may be to blame in Warren apartment fire

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Careless smoking could be to blame for a fire in Warren Tuesday.

The fire broke out about 5:30 p.m. inside an apartment on Berkshire Drive SE.

Firefighters believe it started on the second floor. Investigators say one of the occupants was known to smoke on the second floor.

“Anytime you are playing with fire, you have the potential for disaster. You have to make sure if you are going to smoke, do so carefully. Make sure it’s extinguished. I’m not saying that is the case, but it could end up being the case,” said Warren Fire Chief Ken Nussle.

A Warren firefighter suffered a broken ankle during the fire. He’s home recovering.

Luckily, no one else was injured. Even the pets made it out safely.

Firefighters say high winds likely contributed to the quick spread.

All eight units in the apartment building are unlivable. The Red Cross is assisting the tenants who needed help.

Damage estimates have exceeded $200,000.