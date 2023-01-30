YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Local nursing students took advantage of a big boost to their job search on Monday.

The Youngstown State University’s Centofanti School of Nursing hosted its annual career fair Monday. Students were able to walk through and speak with local employers about potential job opportunities. Eighteen local and regional healthcare companies were represented. The career fair has bonuses for students and employers.

“The connections … are getting made today,” said assistant professor Laura Calcagni. “A lot of people are learning about opportunities they never even considered before, and also just, who to talk to and who to connect to.”

The students were able to explore different opportunities — not just what they had seen in their clinicals.

YSU has 100 nursing students graduating in May.