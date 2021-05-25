Career fair for new Lordstown battery plant happening at Eastwood Mall

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 26 at the Eastwood Mall

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new Ultium Cells battery plant in Lordstown is holding a career fair.

The company, which is in partnership with General Motors and LG Energy Solutions, is hoping to meet job applicants face to face at the fair.

In total, Ultium Cells will create more than 1,100 new jobs in Northeast Ohio and is currently hiring to fill those positions.

Construction is currently underway at the 2.8 million square-foot facility in Lordstown. Construction should be complete in 2022.

Interested candidates are invited to meet with recruiters between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Eastwood Mall Event Centre, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Rd., Niles. Attendees will be asked to follow local health and safety guidelines.

“We are excited to deliver upon our commitment to creating new jobs in Northeast Ohio,” said

Tom Gallagher, chief operating officer of Ultium Cells LLC. “As construction continues to

progress at our Lordstown facility, we are eager to meet individuals who are interested in

challenging and rewarding careers in battery cell manufacturing.”

Interested candidates can view and apply to open positions on the Ultium Cells website.