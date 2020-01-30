Cardinal Mooney’s president, principal leaving immediately

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney High School President Mark Oles and Principal Mark Vollmer are leaving their positions, effective immediately.

The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown made the announcement Thursday but did not say why the two were leaving.

For the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, Cardinal Mooney CEO Richard Osborne will also assume the president’s duties. Dr. Mary Anne Beiting, director of Accreditation and Government Programs for the Diocesan Office of Catholic Schools, will assume the role of interim principal.

“We realize that sudden change like this will most likely prompt questions and, perhaps, speculation and rumor. We want to emphasize that this change is the result of much discussion, review and reflection about what is best for Cardinal Mooney’s students, parents, teachers, staff and many other supporters,” said Bishop George Murry.

Murry said an extensive search for the next Cardinal Mooney president and principal will begin soon.

According to the Diocese, Osborne plans to continue his focus on growth in enrollment and fundraising, as he has experience in those areas through his work at a high school in Cleveland. Beiting will work on strengthening the school’s academics, read a statement from the Diocese.

“Here’s what’s not changing: The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown’s commitment to Cardinal Mooney is only growing stronger,” said Bishop Murry. “Cardinal Mooney has a proud, rich tradition of sanctity, scholarship and discipline. We will build on that as we move forward. Our focus now is on finding the next great Cardinal Mooney leaders.”