Cardinal Mooney teacher retires after spending over 50 years in education

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday was the final day in the classroom for one local teacher who spent 56 years educating children.

Everyone at Cardinal Mooney High School knows Nancy Shugart is special, and on her last day she truly got to feel it at a special luncheon.

“When you go back to 1979 and you’re hearing from kids, it really excited me. I would say that was one of the highlights,” Shugart said.

Shugart also heard from a fellow classmate from when she was in first grade.

She walked into Cardinal Mooney in 1979, after she had already been teaching in Catholic schools for 10 years.

Before signing a contract, she remembers observing Ron Stoops, Sr., who gave her advice.

“Now remember, they’re just kids. When you see them in the hallway make sure you speak to them and make sure you say hello to them. The final thing he said to me is where I should park my car and what time I should be here,” Shugart said.

Shugart taught theology. Technology changed in the classroom, but it could never change the heart of her teaching about faith and how valuable it is to pray.

“And show their love and devotion, not only toward their faith in God but toward one another as well,” Shugart said.

Shugart has already been inducted in the school’s hall of fame.

During her 40 years at Cardinal Mooney, she had a wonderful career helping educate others, including her own family.

“Not only having taught so many students here, but I had the privilege of teaching 13 of my nieces and nephews who attended Cardinal Mooney as well. I’m very proud of that too because they all think that I’m OK,” she said.

Shugart also coached track and was the head statistician for the football team.

Cardinal Mooney also honored Ed Smith on Tuesday, who taught German for 25 years.