Cardinal Mooney teacher retires after 40 years in school system

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local high school teacher will be retiring after 56 years in Catholic teaching.

Nancy Shugart has worked in the Cardinal Mooney school system for 40 years.

She was a recipient of the Golden Apple Award for excellence in teaching and has been inducted into the Cardinal Mooney Athletic Hall of Fame.

Fifteen of her track athletes have been all-Ohio state champions with longstanding records. She has been named NE District Coach of the Year twice.

Shugart believes that her involvement in athletics helped her create strong relationships with her students.

“Over the years, I have taught parents and now their children,” Shugart said. “To be a part of a family’s life is a gift. To be part of the Mooney Family has been my life’s blessing.”

Shugart will be honored during her retirement luncheon on Tuesday in the Mooney High School Cafeteria at 12:30 p.m.

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown will be speaking during the luncheon.