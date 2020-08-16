Cardinal Mooney students and parents clean up campus for new school year

On Monday, teachers and faculty will return to campus, and next week, students begin orientations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney students and parents got together to do some yard work Sunday afternoon.

Every year, the Mooney community spends a day cleaning the campus ahead of a new school year.

Cardinal Mooney’s new president Thomas Maj says this is one of Mooney’s greatest traditions, and it may be even more meaningful this year as they prepare to head back to school in-person.

“I think under the circumstance of COVID and the start of a new school year, our families really rallied around wanting to do something for the school and to show students and faculty and staff that they’re not alone in the start of school and there’s a lot of support,” said Maj.

On Monday, teachers and faculty will return to campus, and next week, students begin orientations.

