Cardinal Mooney issues statement regarding head football coach’s status

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, Cardinal Mooney High School issued a statement regarding the status of head football coach Carl Pelini.

The school’s president, Thomas Maj, said Pelini is still on administrative leave despite his criminal charges being dropped last Friday.

Maj is now waiting to talk to Pelini personally about what happened and how to move forward. That discussion will then be presented to the Diocese of Youngstown for its perspective and guidance.

Maj hopes to have the matter wrapped up by the end of the week.

Click here to read the full statement.