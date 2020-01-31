Live Now
Senate expected to vote on witnesses in Trump trial after 2 days of questioning

Cardinal Joint Fire District to conduct live fire training in Canfield

Local News

The drills are expected to start at 9 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Firefighter, fire truck, uniform generic

jconejo via Pixabay

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Joint Fire District will be conducting live fire training in Canfield Saturday morning.

Firefighters will practice working with live fire conditions in a controlled setting. The training will be held at a structure on the 6600 block of South Raccoon Road, near the water tower.

The drills are expected to start at 9 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m. At the end of the training, the structure will be completely burned to the ground.

The training was approved by the Ohio EPA.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com