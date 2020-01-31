Cardinal Joint Fire District to conduct live fire training in Canfield

The drills are expected to start at 9 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Joint Fire District will be conducting live fire training in Canfield Saturday morning.

Firefighters will practice working with live fire conditions in a controlled setting. The training will be held at a structure on the 6600 block of South Raccoon Road, near the water tower.

The drills are expected to start at 9 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m. At the end of the training, the structure will be completely burned to the ground.

The training was approved by the Ohio EPA.