Cardinal Joint Fire District adds new ambulance to fleet

Chief Don Hutchison said the new ambulance has some additional features

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Joint Fire District added a fourth ambulance to its fleet this week.

Tuesday, the department received the new ambulance, but it’s not expected to be ready for service until the weekend.

They ordered the ambulance last August, and COVID-19 delayed the arrival an extra month.

Chief Don Hutchison said the new ambulance has some additional features that their other three don’t have.

“It’s got some specialized equipment on rides, softening, it even has a controller that will give it a soft ride, normal ride or highway ride, whichever way the, whatever the road conditions are, you switch it to that,” Hutchison said.



The department also got a new UV light, which can help kill viruses. Firefighters are using it to help with disinfecting their COVID-19 ambulance, and the addition of the light has cut down their disinfecting time from three hours to one hour.