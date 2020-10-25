Caravan rides through Youngstown, encourages voting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A community effort to get people to vote made a lot of noise through the streets of Youngstown Sunday afternoon.

The Community Mobilization Coalition’s Get Out To Vote caravan took off from the south side of Youngstown and went to the board of elections before driving through different neighborhoods across the city to encourage everyone to get out and cast their ballot.

“We don’t tell them how to vote. We just tell everybody to make sure you vote. That it is important, that it is a serious matter and that our life depends on this election and all of us voting,” said organizer Lynnette Miller.

The Community Mobilization Coalition plans on holding more voter events, but those details aren’t available yet.

