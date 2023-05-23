YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At least three people are charged with felonious assault after police say someone in a vehicle started shooting, striking a car with a baby in it.

Labreilyn Wison, 19, Tyre Washington, 19, and Tilden Johnson, 21, were all arrested and charged with felonious assault.

According to a police report, officers were called to the 600 block of W. Ravenwood around 3 p.m. Monday on reports of shots fired.

One of the victims told police that she was leaning into the window of her car, where her 3-month-old baby was in the back seat, when the gunfire started and her car was struck.

Another victim said she was sitting in her car when a bullet “skipped off” her car and hit her house.

Witnesses said they saw a black Chevy Malibu drive by and two people in the car started shooting.

While police were responding to the scene, the car was spotted and pulled over at W. Newport Drive by Mill Creek Park Police.

The report states that there were four people in the car, but one of the people got out and took off.

According to the report, Washington was driving the car, and Johnson and Wison were sitting in the back seat. A fourth person was picked up and sat in the driver’s seat.

Police were told that the four drove over to W. Ravenwood, where the fourth suspect began shooting out the window.

When the car was pulled over, the fourth suspect was seen getting out of the car and running. That suspect was wearing a ski mask and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Officers were able to determine that the fourth suspect went back to the scene and left in a silver Sebring.

Through investigating, officers were able to find the suspect’s Facebook page and locate photos of him. Officers went back to the home where the suspect was initially picked up and found a maroon Chrysler van in the driveway. Police found the suspect’s wallet inside a bookbag in the van, and the ID matched the photos from his Facebook page.

The fourth suspect has not been arrested at this time.