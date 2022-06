BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Continuing Healthcare of Boardman will be having a free car wash Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Our organization feels really strongly about giving back to our community and what better organization than the Alzheimer’s Association that effects millions of folks that are inflicted each year with Alzheimer’s and related dementias,” said Robert Dennie with Continuing Healthcare of Boardman.

Donations are welcome, and all proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.