BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple police departments in the area are searching for the suspect of several car thefts.

According to the Brookfield Township Police Department’s Facebook, Wayne Scott Sailar, 46, is wanted by Hubbard Township and Farrell police departments.

Sailar has led both Brookfield Township PD and Farrell PD on four chases in the last two weeks.

He may be driving a stolen dark blue Dodge Ram with Ohio dealer plate 002A5QN.

According to police, he has no regard for the safety of others and is known to be violent and abuse drugs.

If you see Sailar, do not approach. Call your local police department or Trumbull County Dispatch at 330-675-2730, or Mercer County Dispatch at 724-662-6110.