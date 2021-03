It happened after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Hillman Street and Falls Avenue in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have a Youngstown intersection blocked off after a car took out a telephone pole Sunday.

It happened after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Hillman Street and Falls Avenue in Youngstown.

The car hit a telephone pole, which also lowered the traffic light.

The traffic light is still working; however, the area is blocked off while crews clear the scene and raise the light back up.

It is unknown the extent of any injuries.