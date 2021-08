VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Crews in Vienna Township are working to get a car out of a pond Thursday evening.

It happened just off Niles-Vienna Road. A portion of the road along the pond is visibly flooded.

The car was completely submerged and not visible. The driver did get out and is OK.

The homeowner said the pond is only about seven feet deep, but does flood when there’s heavy rain.