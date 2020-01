The damage left a hole over five feet wide in the house

FOWLER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A car struck a house in Fowler Twp. early Sunday morning.

It happened on Wilson Sharpsville Road, shortly before 1 a.m.

The homeowner was inside when it happened and called 911.

The damage left a hole over five feet wide in the house.

National Fire Repair was called out to assist and the hole has since been boarded up.

One person was taken to Trumbull Memorial hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.