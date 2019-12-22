Car strikes house in Vienna Twp.

Crews were called to a home on Youngstown-Kingsville Road around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A car struck a house in Vienna Twp. Sunday morning.

The incident occurred across the street from Smith Stewart Road.

According to police, the driver said she didn’t see the stop sign and went straight into the house.

The driver was then transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The two people inside the home were sleeping when it happened and were unharmed.

