HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A car was stolen and several others were broken into overnight in Howland Township.

The thefts happened on Friday between midnight and 7 a.m.

They happened in the area of Fairhill Drive, Longview Drive and Clifton Drive NE.

Items were stolen out of multiple vehicles.

A 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee was also stolen but has since been recovered.

Police are asking for any information or video footage that can help in the investigation. People can call the police department at 330-856-5555 to leave anonymous tips.