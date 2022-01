YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some 500 homes on the city’s West Side had no power for a time Sunday morning.

The electricity went out after a car crashed on Bears Den Road around 5:30 a.m., smacking into a pole and snapping the power lines above.

The car stopped in a front yard. It is unknown whether anyone was injured.

First Energy is fixing the power lines, and the lights should be back on before 9 a.m., according to First Energy’s website.