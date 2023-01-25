YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Over 400 customers are without power after a car hit a guard wire, snapping a pole in half Wednesday morning

It happened at the corner of Indianola Avenue and Cooper Street in Youngstown. According to a representative from Ohio Edison, a car hit the guard wire, and the top of the pole broke in half causing a power outage.

There was no car at the scene, so Youngstown police say the car must have taken off and it is unclear if anyone was hurt.

Ohio Edison is working to restore power. There may be some traffic restrictions in that area but the representative says the intersection will still be open.

Most customers should see their power restored within a half an hour, but it may take a couple hours to restore, full power to our customers.