WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Weathersfield police were dispatched to the Petro truck stop Saturday after a Buick crashed into the building.

The building had significant damage to the exposed exterior brick as well as interior damage to the wall, glass showcase and items inside it, according to a police report.

Reports say the driver of the vehicle, Kevin Anderson, said he was attempting to move his car when his brakes failed, causing the crash.

Anderson was cited with operation without reasonable control and was set to appear at Niles Municipal Court Tuesday.