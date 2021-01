The Madison Avenue Expressway has been the scene of several crashes within the past two weeks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police responded to a crash on the Madison Avenue Expressway Sunday night.

A car slid off the highway near the Albert Street exit around 10 p.m.

Police said no one in the car seemed to be hurt.

Traffic investigators aren’t sure how it happened.

The expressway has been the scene of several crashes, including one that was deadly, within the past two weeks.