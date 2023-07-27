COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — Car enthusiasts will have a couple of opportunities to check out some sweet rides this weekend — all while giving back to the community.

East Liverpool is hosting its second annual Wheels and Meals car show event. It starts off with a parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by live music and basket raffles. There will be food vendors, activities for the kids and more.

Proceeds go toward the East Liverpool Fire Department’s Toys for Tots campaign. Funds are also used to buy hats, gloves coats and Christmas gifts for children.

“Since the early 1900s, which started as just refurbishing toys for kids, and now it has grown into college scholarships,” said union representative Alex Estell.

The Wheels and Meals event lasts until 7 p.m. in downtown East Liverpool.

Also happening this weekend is the second annual Marty Orr Memorial Classic Car, Bike and Tractor Show in Washingtonville.

Hosted by VFW Post 5532, this year’s show will benefit Meals on Wheels and Alzheimer Care.

It runs from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday at the Post Home.