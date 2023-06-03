BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Car enthusiasts got to show off their cars while helping a local nonprofit organization on Saturday.

Cheddar Auto on Market Street in Boardman held a car show Saturday afternoon. Over 40 cars were on display, where they received awards, while those who stopped by also got to enjoy music, a basket raffle and food.

Proceeds from the car show went to the Sojourner House, which helps victims of domestic violence in the Mahoning Valley.

“When we have the support of the community, it means everything,” said Jennifer Gray, services and development with COMPASS Family and Community Services. “Not only does it help us provide services, but it also makes sure that the word is getting out that if you need help from COMPASS or Sojourner House, we are there to do that work.”

“There’s women in crisis all over the country right now, and we just thought it was a really great opportunity to partner with a local charity,” said Burt Davidson, vice president and managing partner with Cheddar Auto.

After the car show, Cheddar Auto and parent company Ken Ganley Auto Group provided a $5,000 check to Sojourner House.

TJ Renninger contributed to this report.