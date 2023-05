COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Despite the weather, car enthusiasts gathered at Firestone Farms town center for a car show on Sunday.

It was the Tri-County 4 Wheelers Club’s first car show. Participants showed off classic cars, jeeps and ATVs. There was a raffle and fundraiser.

Tri-County 4 Wheelers donates to the Brightside Project and Sleep in Heavenly Peace throughout the year. To learn more about the group and the causes it supports across the Valley, visit its website.