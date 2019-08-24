Car show in Warren raises money for disabled veterans

The real reason for the event is to support the Travis Mills Foundation.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Market Street in Warren was shut down for the second “Cruisin for Our Heroes” car show on Saturday.

The show was organized by the Sunrise Inn. Classic and modern cars competed for best of show awards, but the real reason for the event is to support the Travis Mills Foundation.

The foundation provides support and other services for service men and women disabled in the line of duty.

“Some of these guys we give this money to, they lost arms, they lost legs, they lost eyesight, they lost families who couldn’t handle what happened to them. It’s a great way to help even if I never meet them,” said event organizer Bobby Miller.

Last year, the car show raised $5,600. Organizers said they hope to double that this year.