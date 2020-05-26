Car show in Hermitage brings people together to safely celebrate Memorial Day

There were about 50 cars of all makes and models to look at

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – In Mercer County, there was a Memorial Day car show at a Golden Corral in Hermitage.

The event started at noon and ended at 6 p.m.

There were about 50 cars of all makes and models to look at.

The owner of the restaurant, William Weaver, who is a veteran himself, said he felt that even though a pandemic was occurring, he should still do his part to honor our nation’s fallen heroes while celebrating in a responsible manner.

“I’m a veteran. Anybody that is free in this country is free because of the veterans that gave their lives for this country and I think it’s a disgrace not to honor them,” he said.

“It is that moment for us to be able to celebrate in sorrow the veterans who have paid the ultimate price for the freedom that we all enjoy,” said Tim McGee, commander of the Disabled American Veterans – Chapter 55.

This was the first year for the event.