SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, the 15th annual Michael Fox Remembrance Foundation Car Show was held at Springfield Local High School.

The foundation began in memory of Michael Fox, who died in a car accident at 22.

Their mission is to teach younger generations about car and racing safety. Around 300 cars showed up to support the cause.

All proceeds are put towards a scholarship for the BMW Racing School in South Carolina. To date, the Foundation has provided over $50,000 in scholarships.

Doug Baer, Michael’s uncle, says the foundation contributes to a community Michael loved, as well as their family.

“A healing process for us, we needed to do something good out of something bad and we just decided that was it,” Baer said.

This year’s theme was 70s disco. The event happens every October — the month Michael was born.