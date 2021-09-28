Car shot up with AK-47 in Youngstown; woman inside not hurt

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Detroit woman who was in her car in a Mahoning Avenue parking lot early Monday evening was not injured after the car was hit by several rounds from an AK-47 semiautomatic rifle.

Police were called about 7:30 p.m. to the parking lot of a 715 Mahoning Ave. recording studio for gunfire. Reports said the woman told police she was in her car getting ready to go back to Michigan after a recording session when she heard what she thought were fireworks but instead discovered her car was being shot at.

The woman told police she saw a man near a fence on Marshal Street, reports said. Police checked that area and found 34 spent casings from an AK-47, according to the report.

Reports said two tires on the woman’s car were flattened and there were bullet holes in a back window, the front door and the windshield.

As police were investigating, a man from a business across the street came over and told police he came to the scene after he was notified by an alarm company that one of his windows was hit by a bullet. Police found two bullet holes and two spent bullets, reports said,

It was the second time Monday police collected casings from an AK-47. Earlier, officers were called just before 7 p.m. for gunfire in the 900 block of Winona Drive and found five spent casings in the street. No one was injured in that shooting.