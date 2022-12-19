YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a car was shot up and two homes were hit by gunfire on the city’s East Side.

It happened Saturday just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Bennington Avenue and East High Avenue, just one block away from East High School.

According to a report, police received multiple calls about gunfire. When they got there, they found a Buick on the road still in drive, with bullet holes and shot out tires.

Police said there was no one in the car when they got there, but neighbors said they saw someone get out of the car and run. Several people also said they saw a white-colored SUV leaving the area at the time of the shooting.

The police report states several kids saw a man hanging out the window of the white SUV shooting.

Police also found bullet holes in two nearby homes. Officers collected over 20 shell casings that stretched all the way down to the school.

It does not appear anyone was hurt.