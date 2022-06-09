BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Even with COVID numbers rising, people are still preparing for summer travel.

If your car is newer, you may know about some of its safety features.

There are blind spot monitors on the mirrors. There’s also a sensor for emergency braking. There’s even a lane departure warning system.

But a national survey from Erie insurance found many Americans turn these features off, citing they become a distraction on the road.

“They find some of the advanced safety features a little bit in the way. and, you know, you have bells, whistles, vibrations, things like that. But really, the primary reason was the people want to maintain control of the car, not the car controlling itself,” said Erie Insurance Senior VP of Personal Products Jon Bloom.

Other commonly disabled features included adaptive cruise control, automated emergency braking, and driver monitor attention. Reasons for turning these off included these features send false alarms or it just isn’t helpful.

Erie Insurance’s survey found estimates how many crashes could be reduced if safety features were left on.

That would’ve resulted in over 16,000 fewer crashes. Leaving on lane departure warnings could have reduced single vehicle, sideswipe, and head-on crashes by 14%, or almost 8,000 fewer crashes. Leaving on blind spot monitoring could have reduced lane change crashes by 15%, or 1,000 fewer of those crashes.

Jon Bloom with Erie Insurance expresses the importance of leaving safety features on and staying focused on the road.

The analysis also researched potential safety improvements if all cars had safety features and left them on.

If every car had emergency braking, crashes could be reduced by 750,000.

“In some of our data from past studies, really the most important thing is just continuing to pay attention whenever you’re behind the wheel. Keep your mind focused on the road and be attentive whenever you’re operating a motor vehicle,” said Bloom.

Bloom advises people to always leave safety features on in their cars if possible.