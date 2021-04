It is unknown why, but the SUV went off the road and hit a flowerbed at a home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A car ran off the road and into a flowerbed at a home in Youngstown Monday.

The driver of a Ford SUV was heading east on Oak Street. It is unknown why, but the SUV went off the road and hit a flowerbed at a home on the 1500 block.

The SUV smashed into the porch of a neighboring house.

The house has boarded up doors, and the neighbor says it is unoccupied.

There were no injuries.